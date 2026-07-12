Iran, Oman agree to continue talks on Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Iran and Oman have agreed to continue negotiations at the political and technical-legal levels to develop a joint agreement aimed at ensuring the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement was made by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

"Talks were held in Muscat between the foreign ministers of Iran and Oman to coordinate measures by the two littoral states regarding the management of passage through the Strait of Hormuz and navigation in the waterway," he said.

According to Baghaei, technical and legal delegations from both countries also participated in the discussions. During the consultations, the sides exchanged views on compliance with international law by the two littoral states, as well as on ensuring security in the Strait of Hormuz and the safe passage of vessels in accordance with Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

"In light of developments over the past several months, particularly the military attacks by the United States and Israel against Iran and the dangerous incidents affecting navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran emphasizes the importance of regulating measures for the future management of passage through the strait through consultations between the two littoral states," he added.

Baghaei also said that a Qatari delegation participated in the talks in Muscat as one of the key regional countries that has acted as a mediator in discussions between the United States and Iran in recent months.

Earlier, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that on July 12, U.S. forces completed another series of strikes against Iran. It was the third attack against Iran within the past week. The strikes were carried out in response to Iran's attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Overnight into Sunday, U.S. forces struck approximately 140 Iranian military targets.

For its part, Iran said it had shelled U.S. military positions in countries across the region.