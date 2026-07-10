Azerbaijan and Russia discuss Samur River's distribution (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The distribution of water resources of the transboundary Samur river between Azerbaijan and Russia, monitoring of water resources, joint operation of the Samur Hydrojunction, as well as other relevant directions of cooperation, have been discussed between the two countries.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency.

The agency noted that the 29th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Joint Commission on the division of water resources of the Samur river, established in accordance with the Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Russia "On cooperation in the field of effective use and protection of water resources of the transboundary Samur river", was held on July 9 in the Gusar district of Azerbaijan.

The meeting was chaired by the co-chairperson of the Azerbaijan-Russia Joint Commission from the Azerbaijani side, Chairman of the Board of the Regional Water Reclamation Service under the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, Zakir Guliyev, and the co-chairman from the Russian side, Deputy Head of the Federal Water Resources Agency of Russia, Vadim Nikonorov.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Regional Water Reclamation Service, relevant bodies of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, as well as the State Border Service.

At the end of the meeting, measures to be taken were determined, and a final protocol was signed.