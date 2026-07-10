Uzbekistan explores AI and digital economy cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia have discussed expanding cooperation in AI and the digital economy, with a focus on investment, human capital development, and innovative projects.

This was reported in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Finance, following an online meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Jamshid Kuchkarov, and representatives of Saudi Arabia.

According to the ministry, the Saudi delegation included Mohammed Abunayyan, co-chairman of the Uzbekistan-Saudi Business Council, and Deemah AlYahya, secretary-general of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), as well as representatives of the organization and its partner companies.

“The parties discussed the impact of digital technologies and artificial intelligence on economic growth, expanding investment in these areas, developing human capital, and strengthening international cooperation,” Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance said.

During the meeting, Saudi representatives presented their assessment of the prospects for developing Uzbekistan's digital economy. The sides exchanged views on the country's investment potential, business environment, and the role of digital technologies in boosting productivity and supporting economic growth.

“Particular attention was paid to institutional approaches to supporting the digital economy, improving the investment climate, financing innovative projects, and advancing economic reforms,” the ministry noted.

The discussions also covered opportunities to study international best practices in artificial intelligence, the data economy, fintech, and digital education. The parties considered mechanisms for attracting investment into these areas and expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

“The implementation of digital technologies and related sectoral policies should be considered in close cooperation with the relevant government authorities,” the participants emphasized.

Following the meeting, Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to further review the proposals with relevant government agencies, align potential initiatives with Uzbekistan's national development priorities, and continue dialogue on promising areas of cooperation in the digital economy and artificial intelligence.