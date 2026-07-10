Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss expanding military cybersecurity partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Pursuant to the 2026 Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia, a working meeting between military experts on information security and cybersecurity from both countries was held in Baku on 8 July 2026.

This was announced in a report published by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the report, the meeting, hosted by the International Military Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, provided a platform for an extensive exchange of views on current state of information security and cybersecurity, contemporary challenges, evolving threats, protection of critical information infrastructure, measures on countering cyber incidents, exchange of the best practices, training of specialists, and prospects for organizing joint exercises.

The sides emphasized that advancing bilateral cooperation in cybersecurity and expanding the exchange of knowledge and experience significantly contribute to strengthening the defense capabilities of both countries.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and Serbia maintain robust strategic, military, and defense industry ties, officially cemented through the Plan for Bilateral Military Cooperation. Driven by mutual interests in sovereignty, territorial integrity, and energy security, their partnership features extensive defense procurement, joint tactical training, and cooperation in military cybersecurity.