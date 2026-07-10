Uzbekistan, Poland seek stronger trade ties and access to EU markets

Photo: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Uzbekistan and Poland have discussed expanding trade and investment cooperation and creating new opportunities for Uzbek companies to enter European markets.

This was reported in the statement by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The discussions took place during the Uzbekistan-Poland Business Forum in Warsaw, held as part of a business mission by an Uzbek delegation to Poland from July 10 through 14.

The forum brought together more than 150 participants, including representatives of government agencies, chambers of commerce, industry associations and leading companies from Uzbekistan and Poland.

The event was opened by Davron Vakhabov, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, and Andrzej Arendarski, president of the Polish Chamber of Commerce.

“Uzbekistan and Poland have significant untapped potential for further developing economic relations,” participants said, expressing readiness to intensify direct dialogue between the two countries' business communities.

The forum highlighted Uzbekistan's investment potential and the business environment created for foreign investors and entrepreneurs. Participants also discussed prospects for expanding bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Presentations focused on opportunities in Uzbekistan's electrical engineering industry, the export potential of food products, textile cooperation and prospective areas related to dual-use technologies and security solutions.

“The Polish market can provide Uzbek entrepreneurs with new opportunities to expand their presence in Europe and develop business ties with European partners,” participants noted.

The Polish side also presented the country's business environment and potential cooperation opportunities for Uzbek companies seeking access to European markets.

Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Poland Amirsaid Agzamkhodjaev and representatives of Poland's Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, the Polish Investment and Trade Agency and the Poland-Asia Chamber of Commerce and Industry also presented proposals aimed at strengthening bilateral economic ties.

The forum continued with business-to-business meetings, during which Uzbek and Polish companies discussed establishing export and import ties, implementing joint projects and developing long-term commercial partnerships.

“Direct engagement between businesses will be essential to translating the existing economic potential into practical projects and sustainable trade growth,” participants said.