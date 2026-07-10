Turkmen President, U.S. senator discuss energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Turkmenistan and the U.S. discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the economic and energy sectors.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government following S. Berdimuhamedov's meeting with Steve Daines, a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

"Turkmenistan is ready to cooperate with the United States in such key areas as the fuel and energy sector, transport, the financial and banking sectors, advanced technologies, and artificial intelligence," the press service quoted Berdimuhamedov as saying.

According to the information, the parties reviewed the current state of Turkmen-U.S. relations and discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian fields. Berdimuhamedov noted the role of the Turkmenistan-U.S. Business Council in coordinating economic ties and highlighted its recent meeting in Ashgabat as a platform for identifying new areas of business cooperation.

Furthermore, the talks also focused on energy cooperation, including Turkmenistan's strategy of diversifying export routes for energy resources and the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project. Berdimuhamedov expressed appreciation for U.S. support for the initiative, saying it would contribute to regional economic development and cooperation.

The sides also discussed cooperation in education, science, and culture, as well as ongoing exchanges between universities and projects implemented under the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, the report says. Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan's commitment to further strengthening long-term cooperation with the United States.

For reference, economic ties between Turkmenistan and the United States have gained momentum over the past two years through an expanding political dialogue and a series of business initiatives. In March 2026, the two countries held a meeting of the Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation, where officials discussed expanding investment, supporting joint projects, and strengthening cooperation with U.S. companies operating in Turkmenistan. Both sides also highlighted the Turkmenistan-U.S. Business Council as the main mechanism for promoting bilateral commercial relations.

Business engagement has also intensified. In June 2026, Ashgabat hosted a Turkmenistan-U.S. Business Council forum attended by American companies from the energy, aviation, agriculture, logistics, and technology sectors. During the event, U.S. businesses discussed opportunities in transport infrastructure, the fuel and energy sector, digital technologies, healthcare and manufacturing. Earlier the same month, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the council's Executive Director Eric Stewart, reaffirming Turkmenistan's readiness to expand cooperation with U.S. investors and consider new commercial proposals.

American companies have maintained a presence in Turkmenistan for decades. Boeing has supplied aircraft to the country's national carrier, while General Electric has participated in power generation and energy infrastructure projects. John Deere and Case New Holland have supplied agricultural machinery, while cooperation in energy, transport connectivity, and regional infrastructure remains at the core of the bilateral economic agenda.