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Azerbaijani wrestler wins silver medal at European Championships

Society News 9 July 2026 23:33 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani wrestler wins silver medal at European Championships
Photo: Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation
Nijat Ismiyev
Nijat Ismiyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The European U20 Wrestling Championships are underway in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia.

Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) lost to Sweden's Karin Samuelsson 2-10 in the final, earning the silver medal at the championships.

Another Azerbaijani representative, Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg), secured an early victory by fall over Hungary's Barbara Bager and advanced to the final.

Zahra Karimzade (72 kg) was defeated 2-3 by Lithuania's Greta Tverskyte in the semifinals and will compete for the bronze medal tomorrow.

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