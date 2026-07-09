Iran accuses U.S. of violating the Strait of Hormuz agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The United States, contrary to the agreements reached with Tehran, tried to achieve the opening of a new shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz.

This was stated by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

He said Washington had been pressuring Iran to open the southern strait route using methods the Iranians believed were contrary to the terms of the memorandum of understanding.

Garibabadi stressed that Tehran considers such actions unacceptable.

He also warned that Iran would retaliate for the US strikes on the country in recent days.