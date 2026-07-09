Azerbaijan highlights Armenia’s constitutional amendments as key step toward peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Following the elimination of territorial claims contained in the Armenian Constitution, a peace treaty could be signed as early as the next day, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend's correspondent reports.

Bayramov made the statement while answering questions from journalists following a visit to the Alley of Honor on the occasion of the professional holiday of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic service personnel, celebrated on July 9.

The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan has fully fulfilled all of its obligations.

“We also have our own expectations. The Armenian side has stated that the new Constitutional Act will not contain any reference to the previous Act of Independence. In that case, there will be no obstacles left to achieving peace. The sooner this happens, the better,” the minister noted.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on establishing peace between Baku and Yerevan and restoring transport connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The initiative was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."

As part of the meeting, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia" and signed a joint appeal by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office calling for the termination of the OSCE Minsk Process, the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict dealt with by the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group.