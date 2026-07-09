Kazakhstan, University of Arizona discuss expanding academic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Kazakhstan and the University of Arizona have discussed expanding cooperation in higher education, scientific research, and technology transfer.

This was reported by the press service of the Kazakh government, citing a meeting between Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and the president of the University of Arizona, Suresh Garimella.

According to the information, the sides reviewed prospects for broadening joint academic programs, strengthening research cooperation and promoting technology transfer in sectors considered strategic for Kazakhstan.

''The new Constitution of Kazakhstan identifies education, science and innovation as strategic priorities of state policy. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has designated the development of human capital as one of our key priorities. We are building a regional academic and research hub by introducing international best practices and expanding scientific cooperation,'' Kazakh government says, citing Bektenov's remarks.

In turn, Garimella described the cooperation with Kozybayev University as a successful pilot model that could be expanded to other higher education institutions across Kazakhstan.

''We have demonstrated that this model of educational cooperation can be implemented and scaled to serve more students at Kozybayev University as well as other universities across the country. We have chosen three key priorities: student success, research, and service to society and local communities. Each of these priorities is being implemented at Kozybayev University through study abroad, engagement, education and other initiatives,'' Garimella said.

The meeting also focused on expanding joint research projects. Kozybayev University and the University of Arizona are collaborating in water resource management, agricultural genomics, bioinformatics, sulfur processing, artificial intelligence, digital healthcare and inclusive education.

Among the ongoing initiatives are projects on monitoring, treating and managing water resources in North Kazakhstan Region, genomic selection of agricultural crops, conservation of Kazakhstan's unique biodiversity, including the Caspian seal and Greig's tulip, as well as technologies for processing sulfur into high-value products such as advanced materials, fertilizers and sorbents.

The two sides reaffirmed their interest in further expanding academic and scientific cooperation and improving the quality of workforce training in Kazakhstan.

The University of Arizona was among the first foreign universities to establish an educational partnership with Kazakhstan as part of the country's efforts to strengthen its scientific and academic potential.

The university currently maintains a strategic partnership with Kozybayev University, where more than 1,200 students are enrolled in joint academic programs. The first graduating class is expected this year.