Uzbekistan, Sumitomo explore energy-efficient greenhouse pilot project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Uzbekistan and Japan Sumitomo Corporation are exploring a pilot project to replace coal-based heating at Uzbek greenhouse farms with modern energy-efficient technologies as part of cooperation on climate change and emissions reduction.

This was reported in a report published by Uzbekistan’s National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, following a meeting between Aziz Abdukhakimov, advisor to the Uzbek President on environmental issues, and a delegation from Sumitomo, led by Sosuke Ishida, the director of the Infrastructure Business Department..

The sides highlighted the growing momentum of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Japan and Japan's role as a key partner in advancing sustainable development, deploying advanced technologies and implementing infrastructure projects.

"Particular attention was paid to five nationwide environmental initiatives launched by the president of Uzbekistan — Yashil Makon, Clean Air, Zero Waste, Bio Heritage and Eco-Culture," the National Committee said.

Sumitomo representatives praised Uzbekistan's ongoing environmental reforms and outlined the company's international experience in climate-related projects. The Japanese company said it is implementing projects in more than 20 countries together with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, or JICA.

"The Japanese side expressed interest in cooperation on climate change adaptation and projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions," the committee said.

During the meeting, Sumitomo presented its experience in deploying energy-efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, including heat pump technologies for greenhouse facilities.

The Japanese delegation highlighted a modern greenhouse complex developed in Turkmenistan using climate control solutions from Daikin. Based on that experience, Sumitomo proposed examining a pilot project in Uzbekistan that would help greenhouse farms transition away from coal-fired heating systems.

"The Japanese side proposed exploring the implementation of a pilot project to transition greenhouse farms from coal-based heating to modern energy-efficient technologies," the committee said.

The parties also discussed establishing a demonstration site under the Green Territory project in Uzbekistan's Samarkand region. The facility would be used to test and showcase advanced energy-efficient heating solutions and assess their potential for wider deployment in the country's greenhouse industry.

Replacing coal-based heating with more efficient technologies could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agricultural facilities while improving energy efficiency and supporting Uzbekistan's broader climate objectives.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to continue expert-level consultations and prepare a list of priority projects. They will also further develop the proposed greenhouse modernization pilot and consider potential financing mechanisms for its implementation.