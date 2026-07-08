Tajikistan launches irrigation pipeline for potato fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Tajikistan commissioned an irrigation pipeline to supply water to more than 200 hectares of potato fields.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press office of the Tajik president following President Emomali Rahmon's visit to Shahristan district in the country’s Sughd region.

"The 500-meter irrigation pipeline, built using polyethylene pipes, will ensure irrigation of more than 200 hectares of potato fields," the presidential press service said.

According to the press release, Rahmon also reviewed projects to develop 601 hectares of rain-fed and pasture land for potato cultivation and to irrigate 1,007 hectares in three villages of the Kuhistoni Mastchoh district.

High-yield potato varieties planted in the area are expected to produce between 50 and 70 metric tons per hectare, the report informs.

Farmers also plan to increase annual potato production in Shahristan district to 100,000 tons, the press release noted.

Meanwhile, agriculture remains a cornerstone of Tajikistan's economy, accounting for about 23% of GDP, 25% of exports and more than 60% of total employment in 2024. Potato is one of the country's key food crops, with production exceeding 1.26 million tons last year, up 10.4% year-on-year.

Expanding irrigation infrastructure has become a government priority as most of Tajikistan's crop production depends on irrigated land. More than 90% of agricultural output comes from irrigated farmland, but aging canals, pumping stations and drainage systems continue to constrain productivity and increase water losses. The government, supported by international partners including the World Bank and the European Union, is implementing large-scale reforms to modernize irrigation networks and improve water management. In 2023, the World Bank and the EU launched the $47.7 million Strengthening Water and Irrigation Management (SWIM) project, which supports the preparation of Tajikistan's national irrigation strategy and the rehabilitation of irrigation infrastructure.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, Tajikistan has about 1.6 million hectares of potentially irrigable land, although only around half of that area is currently irrigated due to geographical and infrastructure constraints. Expanding irrigation is viewed by the government as a key tool for increasing agricultural output, strengthening food security and raising exports of fruit, vegetables and other high-value crops.