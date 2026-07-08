Iran reports strikes on its military sites in Bushehr Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Two military facilities were hit by a U.S. military strike in Iran's southern Bushehr Province today.

This was reported by the province's deputy governor, Ehsan Jahanian.

"A military facility was hit near the city of Choghadak in the Bushehr Province. At night, a military facility in the Dashti county was hit by a U.S. strike," he said.

The official noted that so far, there have been no reports of casualties in the attacks.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), said in its announcement that the command's forces completed another offensive operation against Iran on July 7 and hit more than 80 targets with high-precision munitions in immediate response to Iran's recent attacks on commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran also said it fired on U.S. military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

On June 21, the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. took place in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.