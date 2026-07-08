Kazakhstan to launch production of Valley irrigation systems in Karaganda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Kazakhstan plans to launch the production of modern irrigation machines of the U.S. brand Valley in the country's Karaganda Region, the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

An agreement to this effect has been signed between Kazakhstan's Imstalcon plant and Valley. The project is expected to provide domestic farmers with advanced irrigation equipment, spare parts, and prompt maintenance services.

"The localization of the equipment is part of a large-scale irrigated agriculture development program being implemented by Eurasia Invest LTD. This year, the investor plans to expand its irrigated land to 10,000 hectares. Valley irrigation systems are already being installed in the fields, with most of the materials sourced from manufacturers in Karaganda and the installation carried out by local contractors," the ministry said.

At the same time, Eurasia Invest LTD is introducing Valley's digital irrigation management platform. Based on artificial intelligence, satellite monitoring, and field sensors, the system analyzes soil and crop conditions in real time and calculates the precise water requirements of crops.

The investor is also expanding other areas of its agricultural business. In Rodnikovskoye village, the capacity of the existing grain elevator will be increased to 50,000 tons, while another elevator with the same storage capacity will be built in Molodezhny settlement. The facilities will provide timely grain and oilseed reception, drying, cleaning, and storage.

As reported, the company has expanded its potato cultivation area to 900 hectares and continues constructing modern vegetable storage facilities in Rodnikovskoye and Molodezhny. A total of six storage complexes with a combined capacity of 46,000 tons are scheduled to be completed this year.

According to the ministry, Eurasia Invest LTD has already completed the first phase of construction of a dairy farm, which is now being prepared to receive livestock.

The dairy complex will also host a unified digital agricultural management center. The digital platform will integrate the entire production cycle in real time—from sowing and irrigation to the production of finished dairy products—significantly improving the overall efficiency of the enterprise.