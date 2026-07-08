Uzbekistan, Japan discuss new investment projects at business forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Uzbekistan and Japan explored opportunities to expand investment and industrial cooperation during the Uzbekistan–Japan Business Forum held in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The event was organized by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade in cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A high-level Japanese delegation led by the Japan Business Federation (KEIDANREN) attended the forum. The delegation included representatives of major Japanese corporations and financial institutions, including Toyota Tsusho Corporation, ITOCHU Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, Shimizu Corporation, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Mizuho Bank, and MUFG Bank.

During the forum, representatives of leading Japanese companies presented opportunities for implementing joint projects in Uzbekistan across the energy, digital technology, industrial, infrastructure, and other promising sectors.

"The forum focused on opportunities to implement joint projects in energy, digital technologies, industry, infrastructure, and other promising sectors," the Chamber said.

Alisher Shaikhov, adviser to the chairman of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, delivered a presentation on the country's business climate, investment opportunities, and measures aimed at creating favorable conditions for foreign investors.

As part of the practical agenda, the forum also featured business-to-business (B2B) and government-to-business (G2B) meetings, where participants discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, launching joint projects, attracting investment, and establishing new partnerships.

"The B2B and G2B meetings provided a platform for entrepreneurs from both countries to discuss expanding cooperation, implementing joint projects, attracting investment, and developing new cooperative ties," the ministry said.