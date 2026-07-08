Iranian MFA announces impairment of main provision of agreement to end war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The repeated attacks by the U.S. on Iran have rendered the main and important provision of the memorandum of understanding to end the war ineffective.

This was reflected in a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry (MFA).

"The repeated attacks on Iran, the decision of the U.S. Treasury Department to revoke the authorization for the sale of Iranian oil, which the U.S. government has undertaken under Article 10 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, the violation of Iran's plans in the Strait of Hormuz, and the continuation of Israeli military attacks against Lebanon have rendered the main and important parts of the memorandum of understanding to end the war ineffective. The U.S. side bears responsibility for the negative consequences of this tension," the statement pointed out.

Iran's Foreign Ministry noted that the country stresses the importance of international legal obligations for all states, especially neighboring countries located in the southern part of the Persian Gulf, to prevent the use of their territory and capabilities by the opposing parties to carry out attacks against Iran.

According to the statement, Iran strongly condemns the repeated attacks by the U.S. and recalls the commitment of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General to regional and international peace, and notes that the Iranian armed forces ensure the defense of their territorial integrity, sovereignty, and security in accordance with Article 15 of the UN Charter and will fire on any location attacked in Iran.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) pointed out in its announcement that the command's forces completed another offensive operation against Iran on July 7 and hit more than 80 targets with high-precision munitions in immediate response to Iran's recent attacks on commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran also said it fired on U.S. military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait.