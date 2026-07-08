Kazakhstan, ICAO to strengthen air accident investigation capabilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Kazakhstan is strengthening cooperation with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to enhance the country's air accident and incident investigation system, the Ministry of Transport reported.

Kazakhstan's Center for Investigation of Transport Accidents and Incidents and ICAO have signed an agreement aimed at supporting and institutionally strengthening the country's air accident and incident investigation authority.

"The agreement provides for a set of measures to strengthen the technical capacity of the investigation authority. As part of the project, qualified ICAO experts will assess the Center's existing capabilities, analyze training needs for investigators, and develop recommendations on equipping its laboratory with modern equipment and technical resources," the Center said in a statement.

The cooperation will also focus on addressing findings identified during ICAO audits and further improving Kazakhstan's national system for investigating aviation accidents and incidents.

According to the statement, the joint work with ICAO will help enhance flight safety, introduce modern investigation methods and technologies, strengthen the Center's technical infrastructure, and expand cooperation with the international aviation community.

The Center is expected to continue implementing international standards, improving the professional competencies of its investigators, and developing a modern national system for investigating aviation accidents and incidents.

Kazakhstan's Center for Investigation of Transport Accidents is one of the first specialized bodies established among the CIS countries to investigate aviation accidents and incidents in line with ICAO's international standards and recommended practices.