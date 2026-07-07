Baku сourt holds hearing on convicted Armenian citizens’ appeal (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. On July 7, the Baku Court of Appeal continued hearing the appeals filed by Armenian citizens, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others, who were convicted by the Baku Military Court of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the planning and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, the forcible seizure of power, and numerous other crimes resulting from Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.

The court session was held under the chairmanship of Judge Elmar Rahimov of the Baku Court of Appeal, with Judges Emin Mehdiyev and Mehriban Garayeva participating (reserve judge Ali Mammadov). Each of the persons subject to the criminal appeal proceedings was provided with an interpreter in the language they understood—Armenian and Russian—as well as legal counsel to ensure their defense.

Representatives of the victims and the prosecutors representing the state prosecution—Abbas Abbasli, head of a department of the General Prosecutor's Office's Department for Public Prosecution, and department prosecutors Anar Alakbarov and Sevinc Gasimova—also attended the hearing.

At the outset of the hearing, the presiding judge stated that the translation of the motion submitted through defendant Davit Ishkhanyan's defense lawyer at the previous hearing had been provided to the court.

The court proceedings then continued.

Addressing the court, David Babayan, as at the previous hearing, stated that he did not consider himself guilty of the charges brought against him.

The court was informed that defendant Davit Ishkhanyan's petitions had been submitted through his defense lawyer. He also requested a meeting with his lawyer. The presiding judge stated that arrangements would be made for him to hold a confidential meeting with his defense lawyer.

Prosecutor Anar Alakbarov, representing the state prosecution, stated that the prosecution had already expressed its position on the issue raised by the defense. It was noted that the substance of the submitted appeal was essentially identical to Davit Ishkhanyan's statement and the appeal filed by his defense lawyer. Therefore, the claims alleging any violation of rights were unfounded.

The prosecutor requested that the court accept the two paragraphs as an attachment to the appeal and examine them together with the appeal.

Representatives of the victims stated that they agreed with the prosecutor's position.

The court then announced its ruling on the motion. Under the court's decision, the motion was dismissed because the issues raised therein were not related to the subject matter or substance of the case under consideration at the current stage of the proceedings.

The hearing was then adjourned to allow defendant Davit Ishkhanyan to hold a confidential meeting with his defense lawyer.

After the recess, defense lawyers for defendant Arkadi Ghukasyan presented their arguments, requesting that the court overturn the verdict against him and render a verdict of acquittal.

The next court hearing is scheduled for July 10.

Under the Baku Military Court's verdict of February 5, 2026, Arayik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, and David Babayan were sentenced to life imprisonment. Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan were sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment; Madat Babayan and Melikset Pashayan to 19 years; Garik Martirosyan to 18 years; Davit Allahverdiyan and Levon Balayan to 16 years; and Vasili Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan, and Erik Ghazaryan to 15 years' imprisonment.