Kazakhstan offers favorable conditions for industrial investors - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Kazakhstan offers favorable conditions for industrial investment through government support measures, tax and customs incentives.

This was announced by the Kazakh government's press service, citing Prime Minister Bektenov’s remarks at the Industry 360: Production Without Borders plenary session at the INNOPROM exhibition in Russia’s Yekaterinburg on June 6.

"Kazakhstan is interested in implementing joint projects in deep processing of raw materials, production of advanced materials, and the development of knowledge-intensive industries," Bektenov said.

According to him, investors are offered state support measures, tax and customs preferences, the Altyn Visa program, and a one-stop-shop project support mechanism.

The prime minister said priority investment areas include mechanical engineering, metallurgy, oil and gas chemicals, the chemical industry, modern construction materials, and high-value-added manufacturing.

Bektenov also highlighted Kazakhstan's industrial digitalization efforts, noting that the share of manufacturing enterprises using digital tools increased from 13% in 2022 to 21% in 2025, while the number of facilities deploying Industrial Internet of Things technologies reached 7,000.

To note, the session brought together senior officials from several countries, including Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Kazakhstan also presented industrial, IT, and artificial intelligence solutions developed by domestic companies at its national pavilion.