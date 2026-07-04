Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 216.25 manat ($127.2), or 3.1%, this week.
According to Trend's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price per troy ounce of gold fell by 66.4 manat ($39), or 0.9%, compared to the previous week, coming in at 6,886 manat ($4,050).
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The price of one troy ounce of gold
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June 22
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7,107 manat ($4,180.76)
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June 29
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6,889 manat ($4,052)
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June 23
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7,001 manat ($4,118.53)
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June 30
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6,775 manat ($3,990)
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June 24
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6,908 manat ($4,063.65)
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July 1
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6,759 manat ($3,980)
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June 25
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6,794 manat ($3,996.88)
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July 2
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6,902 manat ($4,060)
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June 26
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-
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July 3
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7,105 manat ($4,180)
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Average price per week
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6,952 manat ($4,089.94)
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Average price per week
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6,886 manat ($4,050)
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 7.09 manat ($4.17), or 7.2%.
The average weekly price per troy ounce of silver dropped by 4.2 manat ($2.4), or 4%, compared to last week, standing at 100.6 manat ($59.18).
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The price of one troy ounce of silver
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June 22
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111.3 manat ($65.47)
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June 29
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99 manat ($58.24)
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June 23
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106.4 manat ($62.59)
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June 30
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98.01 manat ($57.65)
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June 24
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103.9 manat ($61.12)
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July 1
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98.03 manat ($57.66)
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June 25
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97.9 manat ($57.59)
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July 2
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102 manat ($60)
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June 26
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-
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July 3
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106 manat ($62.3)
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Average price per week
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104.9 manat ($61.71)
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Average price per week
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100.6 manat ($59.18)
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan climbed by 88.16 manat ($51.86), or 3.2%
The average weekly price per troy ounce of platinum decreased by 52.6 manat ($30.9), or 1.9%, compared to the previous week, amounting to 2,717 manat ($1,600).
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The price of one troy ounce of platinum
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June 22
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2,832 manat ($1,666.4)
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June 29
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2,732 manat ($1,610)
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June 23
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2,792 manat ($1,642.7)
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June 30
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2,670 manat ($1,570)
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June 24
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2,780 manat ($1,635.9)
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July 1
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2,621 manat ($1,635.9)
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June 25
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2,674 manat ($1,573.5)
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July 2
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2,745 manat ($1,610)
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June 26
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-
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July 3
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2,820 manat ($1,660)
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Average price per week
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2,770 manat ($1,629.59)
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Average price per week
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2,717 manat ($1,600)
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 155.72 manat ($91.6), or 5.7%.
The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium grew by 2.4 manat ($1.4), or 0.1%, compared to the previous week, reaching 2,089 manat ($1,230).
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The price of one troy ounce of palladium
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June 22
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2,155 manat ($1,268)
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June 29
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2,061 manat ($1,210)
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June 23
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2,107 manat ($1,239.7)
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June 30
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2,076 manat ($1,220)
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June 24
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2,085 manat ($1,226.7)
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July 1
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2,041 manat ($1,200)
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June 25
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1,999 manat ($1,176.4)
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July 2
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2,090 manat ($1,123)
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June 26
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-
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July 3
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2,178 manat ($1,280)
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Average price per week
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2,087 manat ($1,227.7)
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Average price per week
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2,089 manat ($1,230)
Data for June 26th wasn't released due to the Armed Forces Day in Azerbaijan.