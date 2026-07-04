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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy News 4 July 2026 13:05 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 216.25 manat ($127.2), or 3.1%, this week.

According to Trend's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price per troy ounce of gold fell by 66.4 manat ($39), or 0.9%, compared to the previous week, coming in at 6,886 manat ($4,050).

The price of one troy ounce of gold

June 22

7,107 manat ($4,180.76)

June 29

6,889 manat ($4,052)

June 23

7,001 manat ($4,118.53)

June 30

6,775 manat ($3,990)

June 24

6,908 manat ($4,063.65)

July 1

6,759 manat ($3,980)

June 25

6,794 manat ($3,996.88)

July 2

6,902 manat ($4,060)

June 26

-

July 3

7,105 manat ($4,180)

Average price per week

6,952 manat ($4,089.94)

Average price per week

6,886 manat ($4,050)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 7.09 manat ($4.17), or 7.2%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of silver dropped by 4.2 manat ($2.4), or 4%, compared to last week, standing at 100.6 manat ($59.18).

The price of one troy ounce of silver

June 22

111.3 manat ($65.47)

June 29

99 manat ($58.24)

June 23

106.4 manat ($62.59)

June 30

98.01 manat ($57.65)

June 24

103.9 manat ($61.12)

July 1

98.03 manat ($57.66)

June 25

97.9 manat ($57.59)

July 2

102 manat ($60)

June 26

-

July 3

106 manat ($62.3)

Average price per week

104.9 manat ($61.71)

Average price per week

100.6 manat ($59.18)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan climbed by 88.16 manat ($51.86), or 3.2%

The average weekly price per troy ounce of platinum decreased by 52.6 manat ($30.9), or 1.9%, compared to the previous week, amounting to 2,717 manat ($1,600).

The price of one troy ounce of platinum

June 22

2,832 manat ($1,666.4)

June 29

2,732 manat ($1,610)

June 23

2,792 manat ($1,642.7)

June 30

2,670 manat ($1,570)

June 24

2,780 manat ($1,635.9)

July 1

2,621 manat ($1,635.9)

June 25

2,674 manat ($1,573.5)

July 2

2,745 manat ($1,610)

June 26

-

July 3

2,820 manat ($1,660)

Average price per week

2,770 manat ($1,629.59)

Average price per week

2,717 manat ($1,600)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 155.72 manat ($91.6), or 5.7%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium grew by 2.4 manat ($1.4), or 0.1%, compared to the previous week, reaching 2,089 manat ($1,230).

The price of one troy ounce of palladium

June 22

2,155 manat ($1,268)

June 29

2,061 manat ($1,210)

June 23

2,107 manat ($1,239.7)

June 30

2,076 manat ($1,220)

June 24

2,085 manat ($1,226.7)

July 1

2,041 manat ($1,200)

June 25

1,999 manat ($1,176.4)

July 2

2,090 manat ($1,123)

June 26

-

July 3

2,178 manat ($1,280)

Average price per week

2,087 manat ($1,227.7)

Average price per week

2,089 manat ($1,230)

Data for June 26th wasn't released due to the Armed Forces Day in Azerbaijan.

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