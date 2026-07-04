Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 216.25 manat ($127.2), or 3.1%, this week.

According to Trend's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price per troy ounce of gold fell by 66.4 manat ($39), or 0.9%, compared to the previous week, coming in at 6,886 manat ($4,050).

The price of one troy ounce of gold June 22 7,107 manat ($4,180.76) June 29 6,889 manat ($4,052) June 23 7,001 manat ($4,118.53) June 30 6,775 manat ($3,990) June 24 6,908 manat ($4,063.65) July 1 6,759 manat ($3,980) June 25 6,794 manat ($3,996.88) July 2 6,902 manat ($4,060) June 26 - July 3 7,105 manat ($4,180) Average price per week 6,952 manat ($4,089.94) Average price per week 6,886 manat ($4,050)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 7.09 manat ($4.17), or 7.2%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of silver dropped by 4.2 manat ($2.4), or 4%, compared to last week, standing at 100.6 manat ($59.18).

The price of one troy ounce of silver June 22 111.3 manat ($65.47) June 29 99 manat ($58.24) June 23 106.4 manat ($62.59) June 30 98.01 manat ($57.65) June 24 103.9 manat ($61.12) July 1 98.03 manat ($57.66) June 25 97.9 manat ($57.59) July 2 102 manat ($60) June 26 - July 3 106 manat ($62.3) Average price per week 104.9 manat ($61.71) Average price per week 100.6 manat ($59.18)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan climbed by 88.16 manat ($51.86), or 3.2%

The average weekly price per troy ounce of platinum decreased by 52.6 manat ($30.9), or 1.9%, compared to the previous week, amounting to 2,717 manat ($1,600).

The price of one troy ounce of platinum June 22 2,832 manat ($1,666.4) June 29 2,732 manat ($1,610) June 23 2,792 manat ($1,642.7) June 30 2,670 manat ($1,570) June 24 2,780 manat ($1,635.9) July 1 2,621 manat ($1,635.9) June 25 2,674 manat ($1,573.5) July 2 2,745 manat ($1,610) June 26 - July 3 2,820 manat ($1,660) Average price per week 2,770 manat ($1,629.59) Average price per week 2,717 manat ($1,600)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 155.72 manat ($91.6), or 5.7%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium grew by 2.4 manat ($1.4), or 0.1%, compared to the previous week, reaching 2,089 manat ($1,230).

The price of one troy ounce of palladium June 22 2,155 manat ($1,268) June 29 2,061 manat ($1,210) June 23 2,107 manat ($1,239.7) June 30 2,076 manat ($1,220) June 24 2,085 manat ($1,226.7) July 1 2,041 manat ($1,200) June 25 1,999 manat ($1,176.4) July 2 2,090 manat ($1,123) June 26 - July 3 2,178 manat ($1,280) Average price per week 2,087 manat ($1,227.7) Average price per week 2,089 manat ($1,230)

Data for June 26th wasn't released due to the Armed Forces Day in Azerbaijan.