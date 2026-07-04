Azerbaijan votes against OSCE PA resolution on Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Azerbaijan voted against a draft resolution on Belarus during the annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in The Hague, an informed source told Trend.

“The annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly opened on July 4 in The Hague. During the session, several initiatives amounting to political pressure on Belarus were put forward. At the initiative of the head of the Swedish delegation, Björn Söder, an informal group called ‘For a Democratic Belarus’ was established within the OSCE PA, and a separate draft resolution on the human rights situation in Belarus was submitted,” the source said.

According to the source, the initiatives show that Belarus has become a key focus of this year’s session.

“During a vote in the Assembly’s Standing Committee on the draft resolution, the Azerbaijani delegation voted against the document, expressing its support for Belarus,” the source added.