Kazakhstan maintains stable fuel supply, energy ministry says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The situation on Kazakhstan’s fuel and lubricants market remains stable, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov said, the government press service reported.

The statement was made during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

It was noted that Kazakhstan’s oil refineries are operating in line with planned schedules. The total reserves of gasoline, diesel fuel, and aviation fuel are sufficient to fully meet domestic demand. The Ministry of Energy continues to monitor production and supply conditions across the fuel market.

According to Minister of Internal Affairs Erjan Sadenov, since the beginning of the year authorities have prevented 593 attempts to illegally export petroleum products at border checkpoints, with a total volume exceeding 40,000 liters.

As part of the Roadmap to prevent illegal fuel exports, enhanced monitoring measures have been introduced in border areas, including an increase in staffing levels for more detailed inspections.

Vice Minister of Finance Yerzhan Birzhanov reported that mobile groups are conducting 24/7 patrols. Under a risk management system, tanker trucks and fuel carriers are being inspected along border routes. Over the past two days alone, 61 attempts to smuggle more than 3 tons of fuel in additional tanks and containers were stopped at border crossings.

In addition, 18 specialized fuel transport vehicles were inspected, and samples were taken from one tanker carrying 34 tons of petroleum products for further examination.

Authorities are also analyzing the operations of 62 fuel stations and 22 mini refineries that have shown unusual increases in service volumes. These entities are expected to undergo further inspections.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stressed that ensuring stability in the domestic fuel market remains a priority for the government and instructed relevant agencies to maintain daily monitoring of the situation.