President Mirziyoyev highlights medical tourism at new Tashkent hospital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has reviewed the operations of the private multidisciplinary medical center “Global International Hospital” in Sergeli district, as the country continues efforts to expand private healthcare and improve access to modern medical services.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

Healthcare development, improving service quality, and expanding accessibility remain among the key priorities of Uzbekistan’s state policy, with increasing investment being directed into the sector alongside support for private medical institutions.

The “Global International Hospital” is a modern medical facility providing a wide range of medical services to the population, with total investment in the project reaching $30 million. The center is capable of serving more than 150,000 patients annually and aims to increase its annual service volume to 15 billion soums.

During the visit, the President was presented with a detailed overview of the hospital’s operations and examined conditions in surgical, intensive care, treatment departments, and the situational center. The facility occupies an area of 0.5 hectares.

The project has created 250 new jobs, while more than 10 highly qualified specialists have undergone training abroad. The center also employs foreign doctors and is equipped with advanced medical technologies from leading international manufacturers, including equipment from “Philips” and systems supplied by British, Italian, and German companies.

President Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of transforming the facility into a baseline medical center in specific specialties and instructed officials to expand training programs for medical professionals based on its experience, as well as to broaden access to modern healthcare services nationwide.

“Alongside providing each patient with high-quality and dignified services, it is necessary to combine medical and tourism services in a balanced way. This direction should be actively promoted, international experience studied, and hotel infrastructure near hospitals further developed,” the President said.

During a meeting with the hospital staff, attention was also given to supporting healthcare professionals, increasing the number of private medical organizations, and improving the overall quality and efficiency of medical services in the country.