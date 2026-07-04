Azerbaijan maintains lead in S. Caucasus in dev't of UAV systems - Geopolitical Monitor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Azerbaijan maintains the leadership in the South Caucasus for the development of unmanned air vehicle (UAV) systems.

This was announced in an article titled "Unmanned Arms Race: Integrating Drone Warfare in the South Caucasus" published on Geopolitical Monitor portal.

"The use of drones leaped even further during the 2020 Karabakh War between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which became the first major interstate conflict where unmanned systems played a central battlefield role. Azerbaijan’s extensive use of Turkish Bayraktar TB-2 drones, Israeli loitering munitions, and reconnaissance UAVs demonstrated how deadly drones can be against armored vehicles, artillery systems, and air defenses. This conflict sealed UAVs as a vital part of the modern battlefield," the publication said.

According to the article author, Azerbaijan remains the most advanced and institutionally developed drone operator in the South Caucasus.

"The country continues actively expanding its unmanned warfare capabilities through both procurement and domestic development efforts. In recent years, Azerbaijan adopted several new drone systems into service, including domestically produced UAVs such as the “İti Qovan.” Azerbaijan’s leading defense producer “Azersilah” is also actively involved in UAV design and production efforts. Alongside local production initiatives, Azerbaijan continues operating a diverse fleet of Turkish and Israeli unmanned systems, including Bayraktar TB-2 and Akıncı drones, while also showing interest in acquiring additional advanced UAV platforms in the future. The country also established dedicated training and maintenance facilities for Akıncı drones," the publication noted.

The article emphasized that the military cooperation framework established with Türkiye under the 2021 Shusha Declaration further strengthened cooperation in defense technologies, training, and military-industrial development.

The author also highlighted Azerbaijan's seeking to deepen cooperation with Turkish defense companies beyond simple procurement by exploring possibilities for joint drone production and broader defense-industrial collaboration with Baykar company.

"In recent years, sides signed cooperation agreements and memorandums regarding technology exchange, industrial cooperation, and potential localized production of Baykar systems in Azerbaijan. One of the most important developments, which received little international attention, was the formal establishment of dedicated Unmanned Systems Troops within the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Azerbaijan’s expanding drone capabilities are also supported by steadily increasing military expenditure. The country’s defense budget grew from approximately $2.24 billion in 2020 to a planned $5.1 billion in 2026, reflecting Baku’s continued emphasis on military modernization and technological development," the article noted.

The publication stressed that the South Caucasus remains one of the regions where the importance of unmanned systems is most visible.

"The experience of the Karabakh wars, followed by the lessons emerging from Ukraine, demonstrated to regional actors that drones are a crucial weapon in 21st century warfare. Azerbaijan currently stands out as the clear regional leader in drone warfare integration due to its domestic production, diversified procurement, and creation of dedicated unmanned systems structures. Armenia, largely motivated by the lessons of defeat in 2020, is rapidly attempting to modernize and diversify its military capabilities with increased emphasis on drones. Georgia, despite possessing some domestic production initiatives, lags significantly in practical adaptation," the publication pointed out.

Overall, the author made a conclusion that drone adaptation will remain one of the most important military modernization trends in the South Caucasus in the coming years.