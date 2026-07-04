Uzbekistan’s industrial output exceeds $42.3 billion in Jan-May 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Uzbekistan produced 505.9 trillion soms ($42.3 billion) worth of industrial goods in the first five months of 2026.

Data released by Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan showed that the industrial production index stood at 107.9% compared to the same period last year.

The country’s manufacturing sector remained the dominant contributor, accounting for 86.2% of total industrial output. The mining sector made up 6.9%, while electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply represented 6.4%. Water supply, sewerage, waste collection and disposal accounted for the remaining 0.5%.

Growth in industrial production was mainly driven by manufacturing, which expanded by 8.6% year-on-year. Output in the utilities sector rose by 3.7%, while mining increased by 6.3%. Water and waste management posted the highest sectoral growth at 7.7%.

Among manufacturing branches, the strongest growth was recorded in the production of machinery and equipment, which nearly doubled, rising 1.9 times compared to January-May 2025. Production of wood and cork products, excluding furniture, as well as straw and plaiting materials, increased 1.7 times.

At the same time, some industries recorded declines. Output in the tobacco sector fell to 91.6% of the previous year’s level, while metallurgical production slipped to 98.3%.

The figures show that Uzbekistan’s industrial growth remains solid, though more moderate compared to the rapid expansion seen in trade and services. With industrial output at over 505 trillion soms (about $42.3 billion), the sector remains one of the largest contributors to GDP and a key pillar of economic diversification, due to Trend's analysis.

The fact that 86.2% of industrial production comes from manufacturing highlights the country’s continued shift away from raw-material dependence toward value-added production. This aligns with Uzbekistan’s long-term strategy to expand domestic processing and reduce reliance on imports.

The strongest signal in the data is the 1.9-fold increase in machinery production, suggesting rising investment in industrial equipment, infrastructure, and modernization. This often reflects broader capital spending trends and can indicate stronger future productivity.

At the same time, weaker performance in tobacco (-8.4%) and metallurgy (-1.7%) points to uneven sectoral demand. Since metallurgy is closely linked to construction and exports, even a slight decline may signal softer external demand or adjustments in commodity markets.

"Overall, the 7.9% industrial growth rate remains above regional averages and supports Uzbekistan’s broader economic momentum. However, sustaining this pace will likely depend on continued investment, export diversification, and energy stability as industrial demand expands." the Trend's analysis said.