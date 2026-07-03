Kazakhstan to build strategic pharmaceutical logistics hub in Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. A strategic pharmaceutical logistics hub will be built in Kazakhstan's Aktau city.

This was reported in a statement released by the Mangystau regional administration following a meeting between Governor Nurdaulet Kilybay and Nurlybek Asylbekov, chairman of the board of SK-Pharmacy LLP, a national pharmaceutical distributor.

In the course of the meeting, SK-Pharmacy noted that the project is being implemented under Kazakhstan's 2024–2030 Healthcare Infrastructure Development Concept, which provides for the phased construction of modern logistics centers for the Unified Distributor in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Aktobe, and Karaganda.

The project envisages the construction of a modern pharmaceutical warehouse with an area of 1,000 to 5,000 square meters, meeting international standards for the storage of medicines and medical products.

The facility will help establish a strategic reserve of essential medicines, ensure uninterrupted pharmaceutical supplies to healthcare institutions and the public, strengthen the resilience of the healthcare system, and enhance the logistics capacity of the Mangystau Region.

The project is also expected to create up to 100 temporary jobs during construction and around 60 permanent jobs once the facility becomes operational.

"The construction of a strategic pharmaceutical logistics complex in Aktau will make a significant contribution to strengthening pharmaceutical security not only in the Mangystau Region, but across western Kazakhstan. The project will create a strategic reserve of essential medicines, improve the reliability of the pharmaceutical supply system, strengthen logistics infrastructure, and create new jobs. For our part, we are ready to provide comprehensive support for the project's implementation within the framework of the current legislation," Kilybay said.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue work on selecting a land plot, developing the necessary engineering infrastructure, and coordinating the next stages of the project.

Currently, Kazakhstan's Unified Distributor supplies medicines and medical products to 60 healthcare institutions in the Mangystau Region, including 31 public and 29 private medical facilities.