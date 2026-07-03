Turkmenistan attends Global Alliance meeting on migrant smuggling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Turkmenistan has participated in the second Senior Officials Meeting of the Global Alliance to Counter Migrant Smuggling held in Vienna.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government on June 3.

"The Turkmen delegation at the meeting was led by the deputy chairman of the country's State Migration Service," the report informs.

The press release said participants discussed current migration challenges, focusing on strengthening regional and global coordination, as well as ensuring safe, orderly and regular migration.

According to the government, the meeting also reviewed the draft Global Alliance Work Plan for 2026-2028, aimed at expanding multilateral cooperation.

"The active participation of Turkmenistan's representatives in such events underscores the country's commitment to developing harmonious international cooperation in the field of migration," the press release said.

Turkmenistan has been expanding cooperation with international organizations on migration governance in recent years, including through joint initiatives with the International Organization for Migration (IOM). These efforts have focused on strengthening migration management, improving the use of migration data in national planning, supporting evidence-based policymaking and advancing the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

International cooperation has also extended to areas such as labour mobility, human capital development, border management and migration-related statistics. Together with international partners, Turkmenistan has participated in projects aimed at enhancing institutional capacity, promoting orderly and legal migration, and integrating migration considerations into broader socio-economic and sustainable development planning.