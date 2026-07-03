Uzbekistan’s TMK eyes new partnerships in mineral exploration sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Uzbekistan Technological Metals Complex (TMK) held talks with representatives of Astera Minerals and RJLL Drilling to discuss cooperation in geological exploration and drilling.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan Technological Metals Complex (TMK) .

The meeting, organized with the support of the British Embassy in Uzbekistan, focused on prospects for cooperation in geological exploration, drilling operations, and the introduction of modern technological solutions in the mining sector.

The delegation included David Bradley and Elena Baranova.

During the talks, the parties discussed the application of advanced technologies in geological exploration, modern drilling solutions, and the establishment of long-term industrial cooperation.

TMK expressed interest in cooperating with the companies in geological core drilling, reverse circulation (RC) drilling, geophysical surveys, and geochemical analysis of rock samples.

“The introduction of advanced international expertise and technologies in geological exploration remains one of our priorities for strengthening the country’s mineral resource base,” TMK said.

The cooperation is expected to support Uzbekistan’s efforts to accelerate exploration activities, improve drilling efficiency, and expand its critical minerals sector.

Astera Minerals is a UK-based international consulting company specializing in geology, mining, and critical minerals projects. The company focuses on project management, investment advisory, and building international partnerships in the mining sector, helping connect resource projects with foreign investors and advanced industry expertise.

RJLL Drilling is among Canada’s experienced geological drilling companies, specializing in surface and underground core drilling, deep-hole drilling, and exploration in challenging geographical conditions. The company operates 47 modern drilling rigs and has the capacity to carry out more than 600,000 meters of drilling annually.