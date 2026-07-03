China's Envision Energy plans wind farm in Kazakhstan's Aktobe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. China's Envision Energy plans to build a 250 MW wind power plant in Kazakhstan's Aktobe Region, the regional administration's press service reported.

The project was discussed during a meeting between Aktobe Region Governor Askhat Shakharov and a delegation from Envision Energy led by the company's Senior Vice President, Wei Wei.

"The development of renewable energy sources is one of the key priorities of Kazakhstan's state policy. For the Aktobe Region, this project is of strategic importance, as it will contribute to the development of green energy and the adoption of advanced technologies. We are committed to attracting reliable international partners. The regional administration will provide comprehensive support to ensure the successful implementation of the project," the governor of the Aktobe Region said.

The project is estimated to cost approximately $215 million. Around 300 jobs are expected to be created during the construction and operation phases, contributing to local employment and the development of workforce skills.

The parties discussed the current stage of project preparation, the next steps in its implementation, and coordination with government agencies and local authorities.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing cooperation and expressed confidence that the project would make a significant contribution to the development of green energy, investment attraction, and the sustainable development of the Aktobe Region.

Envision Energy is a Chinese company specializing in smart wind power, energy storage systems, and digital energy solutions.