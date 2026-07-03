Turkmenistan, Organization of Turkic States move to expand cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Turkmenistan and the Organization of Turkic States discussed expanding cooperation during talks in Istanbul.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Organization of Turkic States following the meeting between OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev and Turkmenistan's Consul General in Istanbul, Ovezgeldi Jumanazarov.

"The parties exchanged views on further strengthening cooperation within the framework of the OTS," the press release said.

The information obtained from OTS indicates that the sides also discussed opportunities to advance shared objectives, emphasizing solidarity, mutual respect, and the common vision of the Turkic World as guiding principles for future cooperation.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has held observer status in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) since the organization's eighth summit in Türkiye in November 2021. While not a full member, Ashgabat regularly participates in OTS summits and ministerial meetings, contributing to dialogue on regional connectivity, trade, transport, energy, digitalization, education, and cultural cooperation.

In recent years, interaction between Turkmenistan and the OTS has become increasingly active through high-level meetings and participation in sector-specific initiatives. The organization promotes cooperation across more than 30 areas, including political dialogue, transport, customs, energy, investment, tourism, information technologies, and labor, providing Turkmenistan with an additional multilateral platform for engagement with other Turkic states while maintaining its observer status.