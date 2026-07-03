Azerbaijan's Presidential Aide meets with economics professor Jeffrey Sachs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met with economics professor Jeffrey Sachs.

This was announced by Hikmet Hajiyev on his X social media account.

"Had an engaging discussion with world-renowned economics Professor Jeffrey Sachs during his visit to Baku. We exchanged views on sustainable development, geopolitics and geoeconomics, as well as the wider Caspian region concept, Azerbaijan’s growing role as a middle power, our peace agenda, and the importance of regional ownership. His “Marco Polo – Drive of Peace” initiative, traversing the East-West route by electric vehicles, is an inspiring example of promoting dialogue and connectivity," the publication reads.