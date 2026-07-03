Kazakhstan breaks ground on glass recycling plant in Kyzylorda region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Kazakhstan has held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new glass recycling and glass container manufacturing plant in the Kyzylorda Region.

This was announced in a report published by the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the ministry, the project is being implemented with financial support from Zhasyl Damu JSC and the Industrial Development Fund JSC, and is expected to become one of the region's largest environmental and industrial facilities.

The project is being developed by Kazakhstan's Seven Rivers Technologies LLP. The plant will specialize in recycling glass waste and producing glass bottles, with an annual production capacity of up to 240 million glass containers.

The total investment in the project is estimated at 60 billion tenge (about $127 million). The project is expected to create 250 jobs, contributing to regional economic development and employment. The facility will be commissioned in phases between 2026 and 2028.

"The implementation of projects like this is of strategic importance for building a circular economy and developing Kazakhstan's green industry. The new plant will not only reduce the volume of glass waste but also supply the domestic market with locally produced glass containers, reducing dependence on imports," said Serikbol Kaliakbarov, Director of the Investment Projects Department at Zhasyl Damu.

The ministry underlines that the project will strengthen Kazakhstan's environmental infrastructure, increase waste recycling rates, and promote the adoption of modern environmental standards in industry. It is also expected to create new opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses and enhance the investment attractiveness of the Kyzylorda Region.