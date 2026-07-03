TuranBank conducts Beach Cleanup Campaign on the Caspian Coast in cooperation with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (PHOTO)

With the aim of protecting the environment and raising ecological awareness, TuranBank OJSC has implemented its next environmental campaign with the support of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR). Within the framework of the project titled "Clean Coasts with TuranBank", bank employees and eco-volunteers carried out extensive cleanup work along the coastline of Bilgah settlement. By participating in the collection of various types of waste, they contributed to making the area cleaner and more suitable for recreation.

It should be noted that the primary objective of the project is to prevent the pollution of marine coasts with household waste, improve the ecological state of the Caspian Sea, and draw public attention to environmental protection.

Regularly implementing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects, TuranBank aims to contribute to ecological sustainability and the preservation of our country's natural resources through this initiative.

TuranBank will continue to actively participate in environmental measures in cooperation with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, expanding its activities towards the restoration of the ecological ecosystem, nature conservation, and the promotion of the green economy to deliver projects beneficial to society.

Operating since 1992, TuranBank serves individual and corporate customers through 22 points of sale. Detailed information regarding the new services provided by the Bank can be obtained by visiting its official website or following its pages on social networks (Facebook, Instagram, etc.).

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