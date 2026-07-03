Turkmenistan, Japan hold political consultations in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Turkmenistan and Japan held political consultations in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a press release published by Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 3.

"The sides expressed their mutual readiness to further strengthen coordination within authoritative international organizations, primarily the United Nations, to support global peace and ensure sustainable development," the press release said.

According to the ministry, the consultations were led by Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and Japan's Special Representative for Central Asia, Ishikawa Masaki.

In the course of the consultations, the diplomats reviewed a broad range of political, economic, and humanitarian issues, highlighting the role of high-level dialogue in advancing bilateral relations.

Furthermore, the sides discussed practical cooperation under the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue and emphasized the implementation of agreements reached during previous high-level meetings.

The ministry noted that the participants reviewed the implementation of joint investment projects and highlighted cooperation in the gas chemical industry, energy, transport, and logistics, as well as the role of the Turkmen-Japanese and Japan-Turkmen Committees for Economic Cooperation.

In addition, the consultations covered parliamentary cooperation, scientific and educational exchanges, Japanese language programs in Turkmenistan, and the further expansion of cultural ties between the two countries.

For reference, Japanese companies have long been involved in major industrial projects in Turkmenistan. Among the most prominent are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and Sojitz Corporation, which participated in the construction of the gas-to-gasoline plant in Ahal Province, one of the country's flagship gas-processing projects. Japanese firms have also taken part in petrochemical and fertilizer projects implemented jointly with Turkmen state enterprises.

Economic cooperation received fresh momentum during President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's visit to Japan in April 2025. During the visit, Turkmen and Japanese organizations signed a package of agreements and memorandums covering energy, gas chemistry, transport, environmental technologies, and industrial cooperation. According to official reports, the value of the signed documents exceeded $1 billion. This underscored Japan's role as one of Turkmenistan's key technology and industrial partners in Asia.

In March, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov met with Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ayano Kunimitsu. The sides reviewed the implementation of bilateral agreements and identified strategic sectors for future cooperation. They also highlighted progress achieved through recent high-level visits. During the meeting, the Turkmen side reiterated its readiness to host a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a mutually convenient time.