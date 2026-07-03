Kazakhstan seeks ADB support for reservoir renovation projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Kazakhstan is seeking to cooperate with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on the construction and reconstruction of reservoirs across the country, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation reported.

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov made the proposal during a meeting with ADB Vice President Fatima Yasmin.

"Under the Comprehensive Water Sector Development Plan for 2024–2028, a portfolio of 42 projects for the construction and reconstruction of reservoirs has been developed across eight regions of Kazakhstan. We are ready to work with the ADB on cooperation in implementing these initiatives," Nurzhigitov said.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed the implementation of ongoing joint projects and prospects for expanding future cooperation.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the construction of the Yesil Counter-Regulator in the Akmola Region. Preparations for project financing and the issuance of a state guarantee are currently underway.

The facility is designed to have a storage capacity of 873 million cubic meters. Once completed, the counter-regulator will retain and regulate floodwaters, ensuring their safe passage downstream along the Yesil River. The project is expected to support the stable operation of the Sergeyevskoye and Petropavlovsk reservoirs in the North Kazakhstan Region and help protect settlements located along the river from flooding.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen cooperation and implement joint projects aimed at enhancing Kazakhstan's water security.