Iran and Turkmenistan conduct high-level talks in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks in Tehran.

This was reported in a post published on July 3 on the Iranian government's official X account.

"Pezeshkian called bilateral ties a model of brotherhood and good neighborliness, stressing the need to accelerate joint energy, transit, and trade agreements," the post says.

According to the information, the negotiations took place on the sidelines of funeral events in Tehran attended by foreign delegations.

The Iranian president also thanked the Turkmen delegation for its participation and discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Iran is one of Turkmenistan's longest-standing regional partners, with bilateral cooperation spanning energy, transport, trade, and border connectivity. The two countries share a 1,100-kilometer border and maintain an institutional dialogue through a Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which regularly reviews progress across sectors ranging from gas and electricity to transport, customs, agriculture, and investment. During the commission's latest meeting in Tehran in 2025, the sides also discussed the creation of cross-border trade and economic zones to stimulate bilateral commerce.

Energy remains a cornerstone of the relationship. In recent years, Ashgabat and Tehran have expanded cooperation on natural gas supplies, including swap arrangements and discussions on direct exports and transit through Iran to third-country markets. The two sides have also advanced cooperation in electricity transmission and maritime transport, while recent high-level meetings resulted in agreements covering natural gas, customs cooperation, port partnerships between Turkmenbashi and Amirabad, and intergovernmental cooperation plans.

Transport and logistics have become another major pillar of bilateral ties as both countries seek to strengthen regional connectivity. Turkmenistan and Iran have been working to increase cargo flows across their shared border, improve road, rail, and port links, and enhance multimodal transport routes connecting Central Asia with the Persian Gulf and broader international markets. Recent bilateral discussions have also focused on expanding cooperation in maritime transport, customs procedures, and transit infrastructure, reflecting the growing strategic importance both countries attach to cross-border connectivity.