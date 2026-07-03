Azerbaijan Railways meets with Russian, Iranian rail leaders on expanding cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. A delegation led by Rovshan Rustamov, chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), a subsidiary of AZCON Holding, held bilateral talks with the leadership of Russian Railways (RZD) and trilateral meetings with senior railway officials from Russia and Iran during a working visit to Russia, ADY's press service said.

The meetings focused on the current state of cooperation and opportunities to expand collaboration in the railway sector, with particular attention to developing the North-South International Transport Corridor, improving the route's efficiency and increasing freight volumes.

The sides also discussed accelerating digitalization along the corridor and implementing modern digital solutions to improve rail operations.

The trilateral meeting concluded with the signing of a protocol outlining the results of the discussions.

During separate talks with Russian Railways officials, the participants also addressed human capital development and exchanged views on strengthening workforce cooperation between ADY and RZD.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation met with Russian shippers, presenting ADY's secure and sustainable freight transportation services along the East-West and North-South transport corridors. The company also highlighted the expanding transshipment capacity and potential of the Astara Terminal, located on the North-South route.

ADY also showcased its Cargo Tracking digital platform, which provides real-time freight management and greater transparency in cargo transportation, along with other digital solutions available to customers.

The participants said the joint initiatives would help advance the development of the North-South International Transport Corridor.