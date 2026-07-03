Turkmenistan, Ukraine hold talks on advancing bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Turkmenistan and Ukraine discussed steps to advance bilateral cooperation during the talks in Kyiv.

This was reflected in a statement published by Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Ukraine regards Turkmenistan as an important partner, both bilaterally and within the framework of Central Asia-Ukraine cooperation, and is interested in developing mutually beneficial cooperation and bilateral relations based on mutual respect for shared interests," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Olexandr Mischenko and Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Ukraine Toýly Ataýew.

The statement noted that the parties reviewed the outcomes of Mischenko's recent working visit to Turkmenistan and discussed follow-up steps to implement agreements reached during meetings with senior Turkmen officials.

In the course of the talks, the sides emphasized the importance of intensifying political dialogue, including preparations for future high-level visits between the two countries.

In addition, the discussions covered trade and economic cooperation, expanding business contacts, the participation of Ukrainian companies in projects in Turkmenistan, and the resumption of the Joint Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Turkmen Commission on Economic, Cultural, and Humanitarian Cooperation.

The parties also explored opportunities to deepen transport and logistics cooperation, as well as joint initiatives in education, student training, and the professional development of diplomatic personnel, the report says.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Ukraine established diplomatic relations in 1992 and maintain a legal framework that includes a bilateral free trade agreement, which has remained in force since 1995. In recent years, bilateral engagement has focused mainly on political consultations, contacts through the foreign ministries, and cooperation within the United Nations, while trade and economic interaction have remained relatively limited compared with the two countries' relations with other regional partners.

Earlier in April, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also held discussions on prospects for expanding trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation on the sidelines of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.