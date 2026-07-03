Kyrgyzstan, Germany explore expanded cooperation across key sectors

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Kyrgyzstan and Germany have discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral and interregional cooperation.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers following a meeting between Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev and members of the “Central Asia–Germany” Friendship Group at the German Bundestag.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral and interregional cooperation," the statement said.

According to the press service, in the course of the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev stressed that interparliamentary dialogue plays an important role in fostering long-term partnership, noting that the Bundestag Friendship Group makes a significant practical contribution to this process.

''Kasymaliev also highlighted that Germany is one of Kyrgyzstan's key partners within the European Union, with the two countries maintaining a trusting political dialogue and a shared commitment to stability and development in the region,'' the information says.

Turning to economic cooperation, Kasymaliev briefed the German delegation on Kyrgyzstan's sustained economic growth. He noted that the Cabinet of Ministers continues to implement reforms aimed at improving the business climate, simplifying administrative procedures, and digitalizing public services.

The head of the Cabinet also pointed to growing interest from German businesses in Kyrgyzstan, highlighting successful examples of cooperation in the agro-industrial, manufacturing, and industrial sectors.

In the cultural and humanitarian sphere, both sides welcomed the dynamic development of cooperation in education, science, and humanitarian exchanges.

For his part, the head of the German delegation congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its historic election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. The German lawmaker also said he was deeply impressed by the country's rapid development and large-scale reforms, comparing the current situation with his previous visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2023.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to maintaining active cooperation across all discussed areas and further strengthening interparliamentary ties to deepen the long-term, mutually beneficial partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Germany.

Meanwhile, the meeting is expected to provide additional momentum for expanding Kyrgyz-German cooperation in trade, investment, and parliamentary diplomacy, while creating new opportunities for German businesses to engage in the country's ongoing economic modernization.