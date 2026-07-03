Uzbek customs explores trade expansion with Khorezm industrial firms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. A working group led by Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan’s State Customs Committee N. Musamuxamedov has visited major manufacturing enterprises in Khorezm Region to review production activities and discuss support measures for exporters.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan’s State Customs Committee.

The delegation first visited UZXCMG, where members of the working group examined the company’s production processes.

The enterprise manufactures various types of wheeled and crawler excavators, road rollers, vibratory rollers, front loaders, and graders using Chinese technologies.

According to the committee, the company’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $14.4 million during the period of 2026 so far, compared to $25.7 million by the end of 2025.

To date, the company has produced and delivered more than 1,930 units of special machinery, reflecting steady growth in production volumes.

The next stop was GLASS PRO, established in 2011, which specializes in glass processing, finished product manufacturing, and exports.

The company currently provides permanent jobs for more than 200 local residents.

During the reporting period of this year, GLASS PRO imported around 4,200 tons of goods worth nearly $1.3 million. During the same period, customs authorities collected more than $283,000 in customs payments, while customs benefits worth nearly $58,000were applied.

“Supporting local manufacturers and creating favorable conditions for participants in foreign economic activity remain among our priority tasks,” the State Customs Committee said.

During the field visit, the parties exchanged views on further supporting enterprise activities, expanding production capacities, and improving conditions for foreign trade participants.