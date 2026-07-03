Russian FESCO bolsters China–Central Asia connectivity with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The Russian FESCO transport group has launched a direct railway service between China and Central Asian countries.

This was announced in a report published by the Russian FESCO transport group.

According to the report, the company has introduced the FESCO Caravan Shuttle for the delivery of containerized cargo from cities in China to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan via the Dostyk and Altynkol land border crossings.

The first shipment of light industry goods was sent from the Chinese city of Xi’an to Tashkent, to the Chukursay station. The total transit time of the shipment was 14 days.

“The launch of the FESCO Caravan Shuttle is part of the Group’s strategy to develop its business in Central Asia. Today, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are among the most promising logistics markets in the region. FESCO is already present in these countries through its own offices and has an extensive network of representative offices in China,” said Alexey Kravchenko, Executive Director of FESCO Integrated Transport (part of FESCO).

He added that the company plans to further expand the geography of transportation and the range of services in the region.

In June 2026, FESCO announced the opening of a new office in the Chinese city of Chengdu, which will focus on developing rail container transportation between China, Russia, Belarus, and Central Asian countries.

FESCO is one of Russia’s transport and logistics companies with assets in port, railway, and integrated logistics businesses. The company operates within the structure of Russia’s state corporation Rosatom.