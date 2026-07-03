Kapital Bank operates the country’s largest service network with 116 branches, 51 divisions and 1 274 ATMs

As the country's first bank, Kapital Bank continues to expand its service network to make banking services even more convenient and accessible for its customers. As part of this commitment, the Bank has opened two new branches, “İçərişəhər” and “Masazır” – designed in line with its new branch concept. With these additions, Kapital Bank now operates Azerbaijan’s largest service network, comprising 116 branches, 51 divisions, and 1 274 ATMs.

Today, a significant share of everyday banking transactions is available entirely through the Birbank mobile app, enabling customers to access banking services digitally. At the same time, the Bank’s approach is to provide the same high standard of service across both digital and physical channels, regardless of where customers live or work.

The new branches have been developed in accordance with Kapital Bank’s fully renewed branch concept. Featuring contemporary interiors, functional service areas, and comfortable waiting spaces, the new design aims to further enhance the customer experience. During 2026, the “İnşaatçılar”, “Xəzər”, and “Binəqədi” branches were also renovated in line with the new concept and reopened to customers. Going forward, all newly opened Kapital Bank branches will follow this modern format.

Customers visiting the new branches have access to the Bank’s full range of products and services, including deposits, debit and credit cards, various lending solutions, cash and settlement services, foreign exchange transactions, and other banking services.

Kapital Bank also continues to steadily expand its service network across all regions of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh. The Bank currently operates in the cities of Zangilan, Lachin, Khankendi, Jabrayil, and Shusha, located within the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions. As a result, customers can conveniently access banking services at the nearest Kapital Bank branch, regardless of where they live or work.

By continuing to invest in digital banking solutions while expanding the country’s largest service network, Kapital Bank is making banking services even more accessible to customers whenever and wherever they need them.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 116 branches, 51 divisions, and 13 Digital Centers all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. Applications for a cash loan and a Birbank card can be submitted online.