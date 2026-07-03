Turkmenistan, Türkiye discuss maritime transport cooperation in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Turkmenistan and Türkiye have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in maritime transport during the 5th Türkiye Maritime Summit in Istanbul.

This was reflected in a press release published by Turkmenistan's State Service of Maritime and River Transport on July 3.

"The parties discussed the development of cooperation in maritime transport and port operations, strengthening transport links in the Caspian region, increasing the volume of maritime cargo transportation between the two countries, as well as the development of international transport corridors," the press release said.

According to the service, the talks took place during a bilateral meeting between the Chairman of Turkmenistan's State Service of Maritime and River Transport and Türkiye's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure on the sidelines of the summit.

The press release noted that the parties highlighted the steady development of traditionally friendly ties in the maritime sector and exchanged views on further expanding cooperation in port operations, logistics and maritime transport.

According to the service, the chairman of the Turkmen agency also addressed the summit's plenary session, outlining the country's efforts to strengthen international transport and logistics cooperation, expand transit potential across the Caspian Sea and improve the efficiency of regional and international transport corridors.

The summit, held in Istanbul on July 2-3, brought together senior government officials, representatives of international organizations, including the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and stakeholders from the maritime and logistics sectors to discuss global shipping, port management and regional transport connectivity.