Uzbekistan, Tajikistan strengthen partnership in environmental protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Delegations from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have held talks on strengthening bilateral cooperation in environmental protection and climate change, while outlining new areas for joint work.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan’s National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan.

The meeting took place in Tajikistan between representatives of Uzbekistan’s National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change and the leadership of State Committee for Environmental Protection of Tajikistan.

During the talks, the sides highly assessed the results of cooperation between the two agencies and identified further directions for joint activities.

Particular attention was given to presenting a unified position of Central Asian countries on the international stage and within global organizations on environmental and climate-related issues.

The parties also reviewed the outcomes of Tajikistan’s participation in the Eco Expo Central Asia 2026 and invited the Tajik side to take part in Eco Expo Central Asia 2027.

Meanwhile, the sides exchanged views on the results of the eighth Assembly of the Global Environment Facility (GEF), as well as cooperation with the Green Climate Fund and prospects for its further development.

“The expansion of regional cooperation in ecology and climate change is essential for addressing shared environmental challenges and strengthening Central Asia’s voice in global climate dialogue,” the Uzbek committee said.

The meeting is expected to contribute to deeper environmental cooperation between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, while supporting broader regional efforts on climate resilience and sustainable development.