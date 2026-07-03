Kazakhstan's Batumi Sea Port handles 3.4 mln tons of cargo in 5M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The total cargo turnover of the Batumi Sea Port reached 3.4 million tons in the first five months of 2026,

This was announced by the press service of Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas.

According to KazMunayGas, the result represents 111% of the port's production plan for the reporting period. Over the same period, the Batumi Oil Terminal handled 619,000 tons of cargo, maintaining the same level as a year earlier.

Kazakhstan's oil transportation company, KazTransOil, manages its Georgian assets through Batumi Oil Terminal LLC, which includes Batumi Sea Port. The facilities play a key role in supporting the transportation and export of Kazakh cargo via the Black Sea corridor.

The Batumi Sea Port's infrastructure includes 11 berths, a modern offshore loading complex, 12 port fleet vessels, and 11 portal cranes, enabling the efficient handling of various types of cargo.

The Batumi Oil Terminal is one of the largest specialized oil and gas terminals in the Black Sea region, with an annual handling capacity of up to 11 million tons of cargo. It operates 132 storage tanks with a combined capacity of more than 585,000 cubic meters, six railway loading racks, and over 86.5 kilometers of process pipelines.

Its offshore loading complex can accommodate tankers with a deadweight of up to 100,000 tons. The terminal is also the only facility on the Caucasus coast of the Black Sea capable of handling liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), making it a key element of the region's energy logistics network.

More than 1,200 people are employed across the Batumi Sea Port and Batumi Oil Terminal.