Azerbaijan tallies volume of gas exports to Türkiye via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. About 86 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas have been transported through the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum (South Caucasus) Pipeline to Türkiye since its commissioning.

This was announced in the information published on the website of Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry.

According to the information, the pipeline supplies natural gas produced at the Shah Deniz gas condensate field to the Turkish market.

The information also emphasized that 19 years have passed since the pipeline was commissioned.

The South Caucasus Pipeline delivers gas produced from the Shah Deniz gas condensate field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. The South Caucasus Pipeline was commissioned in late 2006, and gas produced within the framework of the first stage of the Shah Deniz field began to be transported. Gas produced from the second phase of the Shah Deniz field has been conveyed to Türkiye via the upgraded South Caucasus Pipeline (TANAP) since the summer of 2018.