Uzbekistan, China explore new infrastructure projects

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Uzbekistan and China are considering the implementation of a number of joint infrastructure and industrial projects.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade following talks between Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Ilzat Kasimov and Sun Jieqiong, chairman of SinoLink Infrastructure.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation through new investment initiatives in several strategic sectors, including toll road construction, modernization of urban wastewater systems, geological exploration, and the introduction of smart parking technologies.

Particular attention was given to strengthening cooperation with relevant ministries and government agencies to ensure the practical implementation of future projects and improve investment efficiency.

“The development of modern infrastructure and the attraction of advanced technologies remain among Uzbekistan’s key priorities for sustainable economic growth,” the ministry said.

The sides also reviewed opportunities to apply Chinese expertise and engineering solutions as Uzbekistan continues large-scale modernization across its transport and urban sectors.

Founded in 1993, SinoLink Infrastructure specializes in transport infrastructure, industrial construction, geology, mineral resource development, engineering, and intelligent transportation systems.

The meeting is expected to further strengthen investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and China in strategically important sectors.