UAE-based GEOSONIC wins new offshore survey contract in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. UAE-based GEOSONIC has secured a new contract in Turkmenistan to support a major subsea survey and inspection program.

The company announced the development in a post published on its social media account.

"As GEOSONIC'S second project award in Turkmenistan, this expanded scope represents another important milestone for the business, reinforcing our growing presence within the Caspian and our capability to deliver integrated subsea survey and inspection solutions across large scale offshore developments," the company said.

According to GEOSONIC, the project includes remotely operated vehicle (ROV) inspections, geophysical and cathodic protection surveys, as well as subsea data acquisition.

The company said the work will support the assessment and integrity management of more than 200 kilometers of critical offshore pipeline infrastructure.

According to GEOSONIC, the contract marks its second project award in Turkmenistan and reflects the company's expanding presence in the Caspian offshore market.

For reference, offshore pipeline inspection and survey work is a routine part of offshore asset management, helping operators monitor the condition of subsea infrastructure, verify pipeline integrity and support long-term maintenance planning. These activities typically involve remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), geophysical mapping and cathodic protection assessments to ensure the safe and efficient operation of offshore facilities. In Turkmenistan, such work is particularly relevant given the country's Caspian offshore oil and gas sector, where subsea pipeline networks connect offshore production assets.