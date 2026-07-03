Peace in South Caucasus key to Europe’s prosperity - European Commissioner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The EU held high-level talks in Ankara, Baku, and Yerevan to promote regional connectivity.

Marta Kos, the European Commissioner for Enlargement, posted about this on the social media platform X.

"I have just returned from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, where we moved our connectivity work into its next phase. It can help secure lasting peace in the South Caucasus while diversifying trade and energy routes between Europe and Asia. Enlargement and connectivity go together. Both contribute to Europe’s stability, prosperity, and security," the post reads.

Meanwhile, on July 1 and 2, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner Marta Kos visited Azerbaijan and Armenia.