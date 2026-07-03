Azerbaijan House in London head passes away

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Ali Tekin Atalar, head of the Azerbaijan House Cultural and Friendship Center in London, has died, Azerbaijan's Embassy in the United Kingdom said.

According to the embassy, Atalar played a significant role over many years in promoting Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom and strengthening unity within the Azerbaijani community.

"His contributions to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, as well as to strengthening the brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, will always be remembered with respect," the embassy said in a statement.